Omaha baseball jumped out to a 8-0 lead after two innings, and went on to a 16-6 win in eight innings that secured a home series sweep of Northern Colorado Sunday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

The Mavericks once again got production from its two hitters with batting averages greater than .400 — Cam Frederick and Mike Boeve.

Frederick followed Haiden Hunt's leadoff double with a base hit of his own to open the scoring in the first. The next batter, Boeve, then slammed a two-run shot to right.

Eddie Satisky and Eddie Rosario also had RBI base hits in a five-run first.

Boeve collected his team-leading 16th RBI of the season in the second off a groundout to short. Devin Hurdle knocked home another run with a base hit then scored moments later off a UNC throwing error.

The Mavs even received offense from the bottom of the order as No. 9 hitter Henry Zipay homered in the third to put UNO up 9-1.

Omaha nearly ended the game in the bottom of the seventh as the Mavs tacked on four more to make it a nine-run advantage, 14-5. UNO would score two in the next frame to end the contest after eight.

Frederick hit a two-run shot followed by a Noah Greise dinger one batter later.

Devin Hurdle and Hunt finished with four hits on the day to lead UNO. Hurdle added three runs scored and a RBI while Hunt had three doubles and three runs scored.

Frederick and Satisky added three hits each. The Mavs had 22 hits on the afternoon.

A four-man UNO bullpen kept the Bears in check after taking over for starter Harrison Kreiling, allowing three earned runs on six hits, and struck out five.

Omaha takes its three-game win streak into a Tuesday night home game vs. Creighton at 5:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado (4-20)... 001 120 11 — 6 11 2

Omaha (9-11)... 531 001 42 — 16 22 2

W: Prosicki (1-0) L: Herrick (0-3) 2B: UNO, Hunt (3), Greise, Satisky. UNC, King, Bunn, Gross, Moeller. HR: UNO, Boeve, Zipay, Greise, Frederick.