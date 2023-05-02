KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State scored four times in the eighth inning to rally past Omaha 11-9 Tuesday night.

UNO raced to a 6-1 lead in the first two innings, but Missouri State erased that deficit by taking a 7-6 lead in the sixth on a wild pitch.

The Mavs responded with two runs in the seventh as Haiden Hunt led off with a triple and scored on Mike Boeve's sacrifice fly, then Devin Hurdle doubled and scored on Drew Lechnir's single.

Hunt added an RBI single in the eighth to make it 9-7, but four batters into the bottom of the eighth, Missouri State regained the lead.

Spencer Nivens hit an RBI triple and two batters later Zack Stewart socked a three-run homer to right.

UNO got its leadoff man on in the ninth, but didn't advance him. Hunt led UNO with three hits and two RBIs, Boeve drove in three and Matt Goetzmann had two RBIs.

UNO returns home to face Western Illinois at 7 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (16-21)..................420 000 210—9 14 0

At Missouri St. (27-16)....110 032 04x—11 15 1

W: Youngbrandt. L: Bales. S: Ferguson. 2B: UNO, Goetzmann, Hurdle, Satisky; MS, Socci. 3B: UNO, Hunt; MS, Nevins 2. HR: MS, Socci, Stewart