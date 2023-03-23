Wins in six of its last eight games typically would mean the Omaha baseball team is carrying momentum into its Summit League series opener this weekend.

It's tough, though, to sustain momentum in baseball when you've played only once in two weeks.

Cold temperatures have caused home games to be cancelled the past two weekends.

Since March 10, UNO has played once — that was on March 14 when it rallied for a 10-6 win at Nebraska.

"We've got a mature group and I think we'll be ready to go Friday," Omaha coach Evan Porter said. "That will just be a new challenge for us."

UNO opens league play against defending regular-season conference champion North Dakota State. The Bison are 3-17 this season but have been aggressive with its scheduling. Six of their losses have been to Texas, Arizona or Arizona State — three of those losses were one-run games.

"Their record doesn't show how good of a team they are," Porter said. "That's been a talking point during practice that you can't take your opponent lightly."

Omaha (6-8) started with six straight losses when it faced high-quality opponents UCLA and Fresno State on the road. Since then, UNO's offense has looked more like what Porter envisioned — the Mavs are averaging 10.1 runs over the past seven games.

"They've had good ABs all year and they're seeing some positive results now," Porter said.

Third baseman Mike Boeve, last year's Summit player of the year, sat the past two games to rest a hamstring injury, but he'll be in the lineup Friday. Boeve is batting .475 (19 of 40) this season.

Omaha plans to go with a weekend rotation of ace Caleb Riedel, Preston Tenney and Charlie Bell. Porter added that some of his relievers are starting to get healthy, and so far he's gotten good results from Grand Island Northwest graduate Rans Sanders.

Sanders has earned two saves in his five appearances. At Nebraska, he entered in a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the eighth and struck out the next three batters. He also threw a scoreless ninth for the save.

"He's been great for us," Porter said. "He's such a good kid, a hard-working kid. I think he really feeds off adrenline moments. He's been in a few of those already."