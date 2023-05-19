GREELEY, Colo. — Omaha remains on the bubble for the Summit League tournament after a 9-6 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.

The Bears (11-33, 8-15) scored five runs in the sixth inning to grab the lead for good. The Mavericks (20-26, 8-14) answered with two runs in the seventh off a home run from Eduardo Rosario and an RBI triple from Devin Hurdle, but Northern Colorado extended its lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

UNO's Brennen Bales hit 2 for 4, driving in two runs with a single in the third.

The Mavericks are now a half game ahead of the Bears for fourth in the conference standings and need to win Saturday to make the Summit tournament. Western Illinois could also pass Omaha in the standings with a win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

UNO and Northern Colorado wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNO (20-26, 8-14) 002 000 202—6 8 1

At Northern Colorado (11-33, 8-15) 001 005 30x—9 10 1

W: Gienger, 2-5. L: Kreiling, 0-3. S: Sharp. 2B: UNC, King, Heinze. 3B: UNO, Hurdle, UNC, Carson. HR: UNO, Rosario.