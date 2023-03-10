Two high-scoring innings propelled Omaha baseball to a doubleheader sweep of Stonehill at home Friday afternoon.
An eight-run third inning led to a 10-0 win in game one, and the Mavericks used another early crooked number — six to open up the nightcap in the bottom of the first — propelled UNO (5-8) to another dominant 13-3 win.
The Mavs were up by 11 by the end of the third inning thanks to six extra base hits.
Noah Griese had two doubles in his first two at-bats, driving in two runs on one of them, and also scoring twice.
Griese also had a pair of RBIs and runs in the first game.
Cam Frederick opened Omaha’s scoring with a three-run homer to left in the first and added another in the fifth inning.
Devin Hurdle also finished with two RBI doubles.
Caleb Riedel (1-2) struck out 13 and gave up just one hit in his six-inning outing in the first game to seal his first victory of the season.
Stonehill… 000 000 0 – 0 2 1
Omaha… 018 100 x – 10 8 0
W: Riedel (1-2 L: Kelly (0-3)
2B: Hunt, UNO (1). D. Lechnir, UNO (1). Folan, STO (1). HR: Hurdle, UNO (1).
Stonehill (1-9)… 000 000 3 – 3 7 2
Omaha (5-8)… 641 020 0 – 13 12 0
W: Tenney L: Iannibelli
2B: Ciulla-Hall, STO (1). Bales, UNO (1). Z. Lechnir, UNO (1). Griese, UNO (2). Hurdle, UNO (2). HR: Frederick, UNO (2).