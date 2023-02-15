Omaha was picked to finish third in the Summit League preseason baseball poll on Wednesday.

Reigning tournament champion Oral Roberts is the favorite, while North Dakota State is second. NDSU won the regular season title for the first time last season.

UNO finished fourth in the league standings a year ago. Among UNO's returners are third baseman Mike Boeve, who batted .393 in league play and was named the Summit player of the year, and left-hander Caleb Riedel, who was the newcomer of the year.

The Mavericks open its regular season Friday at UCLA.