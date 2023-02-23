FRESNO, Calif. — Omaha dropped a pair of one-run games Thursday as Fresno State swept the baseball doubleheader 2-1 and 3-2.

UNO got an outstanding start from ace Caleb Riedel in the opener as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Millard West grad retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, but Fresno got a leadoff double and one-out single to put runners on the corners in the sixth. Fresno scored on a sacrifice fly as that was all Riedel allowed in his six innings.

Fresno tacked on a two-out run in the eighth, which proved to be the difference. In the ninth, Mike Boeve drove in pinch-runner Garrett Kennedy with his second double on the day. But the next batter flew out to end the game.

In the nightcap, Eddie Satisky hit a solo homer and a Zach Lechnir groundout in the sixth tied it 2-2. But Fresno answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a sac fly. Haiden Hunt had three of UNO's seven hits in the nightcap.

Omaha (0-5) has scored five total runs in its first five games. The UNO-Fresno series will continue Saturday.

UNO 000 000 001 - 1 4 1

Fresno State 000 001 01x - 2 5 1

W: Henderson, 1-1. L: Riedel, 0-2. S: Angelo, 1. 2B: UNO, Boeve 2; FS, Morgan, McKernan

UNO (0-5) 000 011 000 - 2 7 1

Fresno State (3-2) 002 001 00x - 3 6 0

W: Peters, 1-0. L: Gainer, 0-1. S: Hopfe, 1. HR: UNO, Satisky

