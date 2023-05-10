Omaha scored four runs in the first and third innings to take control early in a 16-3 run-rule win over Penn State that ended after seven innings Wednesday.

Brennen Bales put the Mavs (19-22) on the board with a two-run single in the bottom of the first, then scored on a fielder's choice to give UNO a 4-1 lead.

Devin Hurdle hit a solo home run in the second inning and Zach Lechnir added a three-run shot in the third to put UNO ahead 9-1.

The Mavericks scored in each of the first five innings, adding six runs in the fifth off a pair of three-run homers from Cam Frederick and Haiden Hunt.

Eduardo Rosario, Hunt, Frederick and Lechnir each finished with three RBIs, and all nine UNO batters scored at least one run.

UNO returns to conference play with a series at North Dakota State starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.