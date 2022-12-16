 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha baseball set to face Nebraska and Creighton in tough spring schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the last five seasons of UNO baseball.

Omaha will play multiple games against Nebraska and Creighton in the spring as the baseball team released its schedule Friday.

"Our nonconference schedule pairs us against some of the best teams in the country and will prepare us for another challenging Summit League season," UNO coach Evan Porter said.

The Mavs open the season on the road with three games at UCLA beginning Feb. 17.

UNO's first home game is Feb. 28 against Kansas State and it will host Creighton on March 8. The Mavs will face Creighton downtown on May 16.

The Mavs play at Nebraska on March 14 and April 11 before hosting the Huskers on April 25.

Omaha, which returns Summit League player of the year Mike Boeve, begins league play March 24 by hosting North Dakota State. The Summit tournament will be May 24-27 in Fargo, North Dakota.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

