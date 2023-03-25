Omaha got a doubleheader split with North Dakota State on Saturday at Anderson Field, winning 7-6 and falling 7-2.

UNO built a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning of the opener as Cam Frederick had RBI hits in the third and fourth innings. Frederick went 6 for 7 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the doubleheader.

But NDSU, the defending league champion, rallied to pull within 7-6 as Druw Sackett hit a two-run homer in the seventh. The Bison also left runners at second and third in the seventh.

Omaha then turned to Rans Sanders, who retired six of the seven batters he faced for his third save.

But NDSU scored four in the top of the first and never trailed in the nightcap. Mike Boeve and Brennen Bales drove in runs in the second game for the Mavs.

UNO next plays at No. 5 Arkansas on Tuesday.

North Dakota State 000 004 200 - 6 10 1

UNO 013 111 00x - 7 14 0

W: Tenney, 2-2. L: Loven, 1-2. S: Sanders, 3. 2B: NDSU, Steil 2, Law; UNO, Hurdle 2, Hunt, Satisky. 3B: UNO, Goetzmann. HR: NDSU, Sackett

North Dakota State (5-18, 2-1) 400 101 001 - 7 9 0

UNO (7-10, 1-2) 100 010 000 - 2 7 0

W: Roehrich, 1-4. L: Bell, 1-3. 2B: NDSU, Busch; UNO, Frederick. HR: NDSU, Brookshaw 2, Steil