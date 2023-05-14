FARGO, N.D. — Mike Boeve and Eduardo Rosario each drove in two runs in the second inning to propel UNO to a 5-3 win and doubleheader split with North Dakota State on Sunday.

Earlier, the Mavericks (20-23, 8-12) lost 5-0 to the Bison (20-27, 14-6).

With the win in the nightcap against second-place NDSU, the Mavs stayed a half-game ahead of Western Illinois for fourth in the Summit League.

Eddie Satisky drew a leadoff walk in the second and Drew Lechnir reached on a bunt single.

After a grounder moved the runners to second and third, Rosario singled to drive them both in for a 2-0 lead.

Two batters later with two on and two outs, Boeve doubled to center to make it 4-0. Boeve had two doubles in the nightcap.

That was enough for the Mavs as Harrison Kreiling and Luke Gainer combined to allow three runs over six innings. Wyatt Sellers finished strong, pitching three scoreless innings.

Brennan Bales was 3 for 5 for UNO and Cam Frederick added two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

In the opener, Cade Feeney struck out seven in eight scoreless innings for the Bison.

UNO will play at Creighton on Tuesday before wrapping up Summit play with a series at Northern Colorado.

UNO ............................... 000 000 000—0 5 1

At North Dakota St. ....... 200 100 02x—5 6 1

W: Feeney, 6-4. L: Tenney, 5-6. HR: NDSU, Sackett.

UNO (20-23, 8-12) ....... 040 000 010—5 11 1

At NDSU (20-27, 14-6) .. 000 021 000—3 5 0

W: Gainer, 1-2. L: Roehrich, 5-6. S: Sellers, 2. 2B: UNO, Boeve 2. 2B: Brookshaw.