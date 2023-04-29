ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha baseball used up all its offense in Saturday's opener as the Mavericks split a doubleheader with St. Thomas, winning 13-4 before losing 4-1.

UNO had 13 hits in the opener, but managed just one in the nightcap. The hit was fifth-inning single by Drew Lechnir, but it was the next inning that the Mavs missed a golden opportunity.

Down 2-0, UNO's first three batters were hit by pitches in the sixth. But after St. Thomas made a pitching change, the only run UNO managed was on a Devin Hurdle sacrifice fly.

In the opener, UNO trailed 3-1 before scoring four in the fourth inning. Lechnir tied it with a two-run single and Eddie Rosario followed with a go-ahead RBI single. The Mavs pulled away from there.

Lechnir had three hits and two RBIs in the opener, while Rosario, Haiden Hunt, Mike Boeve and Devin Hurdle had two hits and two RBis apiece.

Preston Tenney worked the first five innings for the win, while Luke Gainer went the last four, allowing just two hits while earned a save.

UNO and St. Thomas will complete their series at 1 p.m. Sunday.