It started as a pitchers duel. Then become a runsfest.

In the end, UNO rallied to beat Western Illinois 11-8 Saturday at Anderson Field. After scoring two runs the first six innings, the teams combined for 17 in the seventh and eighth.

It was an unlikely outcome with the way Harrison Kreiling started. The junior from Omaha Westside tossed six shutout innings, striking out 11 while scattering two hits and four walks.

He wouldn't factor in the decision, though, after the Leathernecks scored seven in the eighth inning to take an 8-5 lead. But the Mavericks (17-21, 6-10 Summit League) would answer in the home half.

Mike Boeve's two-run double tied the game 8-8 before he scored on Devin Hurdle's double to give UNO the lead for good. Of the Mavs' five hits in the inning, three were doubles.

Cam Frederick led UNO with three RBIs while Boeve had four hits, raising his season batting average to .414, and scored three runs to help the Mavs snap their four-game losing streak.

The teams wrap up their three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Western Illinois (6-34, 2-11) ... 000 000 170 — 8 11 3

At UNO (17-21, 6-10) ............ 200 000 360 —11 15 2

W: Bales. L: Bell. S: Gordon. 2B: WIU, Mitchell, Botaletto, VerDerGinst, Sievers. UNO, Boeve, Hurdle, Goetzmann.