Omaha baseball's rally from four runs down came up just short in a 5-4 loss to Oral Roberts Thursday night in a series opener at Tal Anderson Field.

Devin Hurdle hit a RBI single in the eighth that scored Mike Boeve, then Brennan Bales slapped a double down the left-field line to score pinch runner Drew Reetz a batter later to bring the Mavs within one.

Eddie Rosario came to the plate with the go-ahead run in scoring position and two out but struck out swinging to end the threat.

Oral Roberts' closer Cade Denton retired UNO (11-12) in order in the bottom of the ninth to snap a four-game Mavs winning streak.

ORU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind three hits off of UNO ace Caleb Riedel.

Matt Hogan hit a two-run homer to center field in the fifth to extend the Golden Eagles' lead to four, 5-1.

Noah Greise hit a solo shot in the fourth to open the Mavericks' scoring, then Zach Lechnir hit Matt Goetzmann home on a base hit in the fifth.

Riedel (1-3) ended up with all five earned runs off seven hits in five innings worked while he walked one and struck out four.

UNO continues its series with Oral Roberts Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts (21-10)... 300 020 000 — 5 10 0

Omaha (11-12)... 000 110 020 — 4 12 0

W: Fowler (2-1) L: Riedel (1-3) S: Denton (5) 2B: URO, McMurray, Stahl. UNO, Bales, Boeve, Rosario. HR: URO, Hogan. UNO, Greise.