LOS ANGELES — Omaha was its own worst enemy on baseball's opening night as the Mavericks lost 16-1 to No. 12 UCLA on Friday.

While UNO outhit the Bruins most of the night — UCLA finished with a 10-9 edge — the Mavs committed six errors, issued 12 walks and hit four batters.

The game was scoreless in the fourth as Omaha ace Caleb Riedel allowed one hit and struck out five through the first three innings. He then surrendered three unearned runs in the fourth before UNO pulled within 3-1 in the fifth on Haiden Hunt's RBI single.

It was all UCLA after that as the Bruins scored 10 times in the eighth.

Hunt, Devin Hurdle and Zach Lechnir had two hits apiece for the Mavs, who will play the Bruins again at 4 p.m. Saturday.