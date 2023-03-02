PROVO, Utah — Omaha erased a seven-run deficit before BYU scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th for a 12-11 win Thursday.

UNO was down 9-2 through five innings before rallying. Mike Boeve and Eddie Satisky had RBI singles in a three-run sixth.

The Mavs still trailed 11-5 before scoring four in the eighth and two in the ninth. Zach Lechnir, who delivered the game-winning hit Tuesday against Kansas State, had an RBI triple in the eighth and Devin Hurdle followed with a RBI double.

With one out in the ninth, Cam Frederick had a pinch-hit RBI single and then he scored the tying run on Boeve's double. But in the bottom of the 10th, BYU ended it with a two-out single that scored the winning run from second base.

Boeve was one of four Mavs with two hits and he also had three RBIs. Haiden Hunt scored three times.

Omaha and BYU continue their series at 4 p.m. Friday.​

UNO (2-7) 100 013 042 0 - 11 13 0

BYU (3-6) 103 031 100 1 - 12 16 0

W: Beck, 1-0. L: Sanders, 1-0. 2B: UNO, Hunt 2, Boeve, Bales, Hurdle, Rosario; BYU, Sepede 2, Deming. 3B: UNO, Z. Lechnir; BYU, Pratt. HR: UNO, Rosario; BYU, Deming 2, Jones.