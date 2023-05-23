Omaha baseball's Mike Boeve and Devin Hurdle were named to the All-Summit League first team on Tuesday.

Two other Mavericks earned all-conference honors with Brennen Bales and Harrison Kreiling receiving second-team and honorable mention recognition respectively.

The selections were made by the conference head coaches.

Third baseman Boeve earned his third first-team honor after hitting .401 and having an on base percentage of .515 this season. So far this year, he has hit 14 doubles to put his career total at 53, which is second all-time at UNO.

Shortstop Hurdle leads the Mavs with 21 multi-hit games and his five home runs and 57 hits this season are career highs. The shortstop his batting .377 with a OBP of .435.

Houston Baptist transfer Bales, earning recognition as second-team utility player, hit .283 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in his one season with the Mavs. He also made 12 relief appearances, earning one win.

Kreiling started eight games for UNO, recording 45 strikeouts and and 4.60 ERA. He threw a career-high 11 strikeouts against Western Illinois on May 8.

Summit League regular-season champion Oral Roberts swept the individual awards with Jonah Cox being named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Cade Denton was named pitcher of the year, while Mac McCroskey was named Defensive Player of the Year. Golden Eagles coach Ryan Folmar was named the Coach of the Year.

The Mavs return to action in the Summit League tournament, where they are the fourth seed and will open against No. 1 seed Oral Roberts on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

Honors

Player of the Year: Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts

Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton, Oral Roberts

Newcomer of the Year: Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts

Defensive Player of the Year: Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts

Coach of the Year: Ryan Folmar, Oral Roberts

All-Summit League first team

C — Ryan McDonald, South Dakota State

1B — Jake McMurray, Oral Roberts

2B — Peter Brookshaw, North Dakota State

3B — Mike Boeve, Omaha

SS — Devin Hurdle, Omaha

OF — Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts

OF — Matt Hogan, Oral Roberts

OF — Nick Mitchell, Western Illinois

DH — Drew Stahl, Oral Roberts

UT — Druw Sackett, North Dakota State

SP — Cade Feeney, North Dakota State

SP — Jakob Hall, Oral Roberts

SP — Tristen Roehrich, North Dakota State

RP — Cade Denton, Oral Roberts

All-Summit League second team

C — Jacob Godman, Oral Roberts

1B — James Dunlap, North Dakota State

2B — Cade Stuff, South Dakota State

3B — Holden Breeze, Oral Roberts

SS — Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts

OF — Cadyn Schwabe, North Dakota State

OF — Justin Quinn, Oral Roberts

OF — Drew Beazley, South Dakota State

DH — Chase VanDerGinst, Western Illinois

UT — Brennan Bales, Omaha

SP — Brooks Fowler, Oral Roberts

SP — Harley Gollert, Oral Roberts

SP — Parker Puetz, North Dakota State

RP — Skyler Riedinger, North Dakota State

All-Summit League honorable mention

C — Adam Juran, Western Illinois

1B — Dawson Parry, South Dakota State

1B — Cadon Wagner, Northern Colorado

2B — Kyree Alexander, Western Illinois

3B — Nic Nelson, South Dakota State

SS — Luke Ira, South Dakota State

OF — Reece Anderson, South Dakota State

OF — Jake King, Northern Colorado

DH — Stephen Lund, North Dakota State

UT — Blaze Brothers, Oral Roberts

SP — Jake Goble, South Dakota State

SP — Harrison Kreiling, Omaha

SP — Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado

RP — Eli Sundquist, South Dakota State