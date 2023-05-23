Omaha baseball's Mike Boeve and Devin Hurdle were named to the All-Summit League first team on Tuesday.
Two other Mavericks earned all-conference honors with Brennen Bales and Harrison Kreiling receiving second-team and honorable mention recognition respectively.
The selections were made by the conference head coaches.
Third baseman Boeve earned his third first-team honor after hitting .401 and having an on base percentage of .515 this season. So far this year, he has hit 14 doubles to put his career total at 53, which is second all-time at UNO.
Shortstop Hurdle leads the Mavs with 21 multi-hit games and his five home runs and 57 hits this season are career highs. The shortstop his batting .377 with a OBP of .435.
Houston Baptist transfer Bales, earning recognition as second-team utility player, hit .283 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in his one season with the Mavs. He also made 12 relief appearances, earning one win.
Kreiling started eight games for UNO, recording 45 strikeouts and and 4.60 ERA. He threw a career-high 11 strikeouts against Western Illinois on May 8.
Summit League regular-season champion Oral Roberts swept the individual awards with Jonah Cox being named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Cade Denton was named pitcher of the year, while Mac McCroskey was named Defensive Player of the Year. Golden Eagles coach Ryan Folmar was named the Coach of the Year.
The Mavs return to action in the Summit League tournament, where they are the fourth seed and will open against No. 1 seed Oral Roberts on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.
Honors
Player of the Year: Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton, Oral Roberts
Newcomer of the Year: Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts
Defensive Player of the Year: Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts
Coach of the Year: Ryan Folmar, Oral Roberts
All-Summit League first team
C — Ryan McDonald, South Dakota State
1B — Jake McMurray, Oral Roberts
2B — Peter Brookshaw, North Dakota State
3B — Mike Boeve, Omaha
SS — Devin Hurdle, Omaha
OF — Jonah Cox, Oral Roberts
OF — Matt Hogan, Oral Roberts
OF — Nick Mitchell, Western Illinois
DH — Drew Stahl, Oral Roberts
UT — Druw Sackett, North Dakota State
SP — Cade Feeney, North Dakota State
SP — Jakob Hall, Oral Roberts
SP — Tristen Roehrich, North Dakota State
RP — Cade Denton, Oral Roberts
All-Summit League second team
C — Jacob Godman, Oral Roberts
1B — James Dunlap, North Dakota State
2B — Cade Stuff, South Dakota State
3B — Holden Breeze, Oral Roberts
SS — Mac McCroskey, Oral Roberts
OF — Cadyn Schwabe, North Dakota State
OF — Justin Quinn, Oral Roberts
OF — Drew Beazley, South Dakota State
DH — Chase VanDerGinst, Western Illinois
UT — Brennan Bales, Omaha
SP — Brooks Fowler, Oral Roberts
SP — Harley Gollert, Oral Roberts
SP — Parker Puetz, North Dakota State
RP — Skyler Riedinger, North Dakota State
All-Summit League honorable mention
C — Adam Juran, Western Illinois
1B — Dawson Parry, South Dakota State
1B — Cadon Wagner, Northern Colorado
2B — Kyree Alexander, Western Illinois
3B — Nic Nelson, South Dakota State
SS — Luke Ira, South Dakota State
OF — Reece Anderson, South Dakota State
OF — Jake King, Northern Colorado
DH — Stephen Lund, North Dakota State
UT — Blaze Brothers, Oral Roberts
SP — Jake Goble, South Dakota State
SP — Harrison Kreiling, Omaha
SP — Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado
RP — Eli Sundquist, South Dakota State