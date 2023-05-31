Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Omaha junior third baseman Mike Boeve has entered the transfer portal.​

The Hastings native has been a first-team all-Summit League selection the past three seasons, including being named its player of the year last season.

The left-handed batting Boeve has a career batting average of .360 and an on-base percentage of .469. He's had the best plate discipline on the Mavs during his career as he struck out 67 times and drew 92 walks.

This season, Boeve's average was above .400 nearly the entire season as he finished at .401 with four home runs and 32 RBIs.

UNO consistently had major league scouts in the stands for games to watch Boeve, who is projected to be taken in the first few rounds of July's draft.

UNO coach Evan Porter texted Wednesday night that Boeve's agent advised him to enter the portal to help his status in the draft. Porter said the UNO staff fully supports Boeve and wants to do what is best for his future.

Boeve is ranked as the No. 40 prospect for the draft, according to D1Baseball.