Four runs in the seventh weren't enough for Omaha baseball to defeat South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits shut out the Mavericks through six innings on their way to a 8-4 win on Friday.

The Mavs (12-15) got on the scoreboard with a two-run homer by Noah Greise, that retired SDSU pitcher Reece Arbogast (1-0). Four batters later a double by Eduardo Rosario sent two runners home.

But the rally didn't last as Jackrabbit reserve Ryan Bourassa struck out the next two before holding the Mavs scoreless for the final two innings.

UNO's Preston Tenney (3-4) took the loss after throwing for five innings, allowing two runs and two hits. Luke Gainer replaced him, but after three runs in the sixth he was replaced by Brennen Bales in the seventh, who allowed three runs in the eighth. Cooper Prososki headed to the mound for the final two outs of the inning.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.