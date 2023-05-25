Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FARGO, N.D. — It looked like Omaha baseball would end up with two eerily similar results as the Mavs fell down early after losing 9-2 to Oral Roberts Wednesday.

But a fiery UNO comeback led to an extra-innings showdown that ended in heartbreak — a 7-6 12-inning loss to North Dakota State in a Summit League tournament elimination game Thursday afternoon.

The Mavericks trailed 6-1 after six and just when everything looked grim, one swing of the bat by Eddie Rosario in the bottom of the eighth stirred up a rally.

The catcher drilled his team-high 7th home run of the season, a three-run shot to bring Omaha back within one. Future MLB draft pick Mike Boeve then was plunked by Skyler Riedinger and Haiden Hunt was walked to put two on with one out.

Unfortunately Devin Hurdle — who'd had a great second half of the season — grounded into a 6-4-3 threat-ending double play.

But the game wasn't over in the eyes of Cam Frederick.

The junior had gone 2-14 in the last six games after his batting average peaked over .400 earlier this season. And with a runner on second, the Lincoln Southwest grad figured he needed to have a moment for his team, delivering a game-tying base hit.

He then would steal second and third but Matt Goetzmann and Rosario struck out back-to-back to send the game to extras.

Hunt made a diving catch in center field to end the Bison's threat in the 11th when NDSU had two runners on.

Two straight batters reached safely on bunts to load the bases in the 12th, and the Bison grabbed the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Stephen Lund.

Parker Puetz (3-0) punched out the final 12 outs for NDSU, not allowing a hit in his crucial three innings of work.

The Bison jumped out 4-0 after the first two frames behind a two-run shot from Peter Brookshaw just a batter into the game, and then the shortstop bounced into a run-scoring double play in the second.

North Dakota State... 310 011 000 001 — 7 10 0

Omaha... 000 010 131 — 6 11 2

W: Puetz (3-0) L: Potter (1-1) 2B: UNO, Hurdle, Goetzmann, Frederick. HR: NDSU, Brookshaw. UNO, Rosario.