Rain forced the baseball series opener between Omaha and St. Thomas to be postponed Friday.
The Mavs are looking to move up in the Summit League standings as, at 4-8, they're tied for fourth place. UNO will get that opportunity with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday and a single game Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
UNO (15-18) has won three of its last four, with the lone loss being a 6-3 defeat against Nebraska on Tuesday.
