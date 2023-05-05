UNO dropped its fourth straight, including three to Summit League opponents, as Western Illinois grabbed a 5-2 win Friday night at Anderson Field.

The Mavericks (16-21, 5-10) never recovered from Adam Juran's three-run home run in the fourth inning. That broke a scoreless tie and UNO never got closer than two the rest of the way.

Devin Hurdle hit a solo homer for the Mavs in the bottom of the fourth while Noah Greise had a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Mavs committed three errors, which led by two unearned runs. Starter Preston Tenney went six innings and took the loss.

UNO and Western Illinois State play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Western Illinois (6-33, 2-10) ... 000 301 000 — 5 8 0

At UNO (16-21, 5-10) .............. 000 101 000 — 2 9 3

W: Armstrong, 3-5. L: Tenney, 5-5. S: Bell, 4. 2B: UNO, Satisky, Bales. HR: WI, Juran. UNO, Hurdle.