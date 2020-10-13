Omaha being considered as host site for NCHC 'pod'

Alberts said one advantage to the pod would be limited travel expenses, though working through academic challenges would be a hurdle that needs to be cleared.

“A lot of schools aren’t having students return immediately after Thanksgiving, or they’re already remote learning," he said. “Missing any class time is obviously something the pro teams never had to worry about."

Although details haven't been finalized, it’s hoped that teams could play several games at the hub between late November and late December. All schools would host games over the second half of the season.

“I applaud our membership for trying not to eliminate opportunities for our student-athletes," Alberts said. “Because of travel concerns, the conference feels very strongly that we couldn’t start a traditional season without the possibility of a significant (COVID-19) breakout."

The Grand Forks Herald article said it was unlikely that fans would be allowed to attend games at the pod but all games would be broadcast on NCHC.tv.

The conference announced last month that the season, originally scheduled to begin in early October, would start “on or after Nov. 20." Other conferences have announced their intent to start in November.