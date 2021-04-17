 Skip to main content
Omaha Central grad Mark Timmins throws complete game to help Mavs finish weekend sweep of BYU
BASEBALL

Omaha Central grad Mark Timmins throws complete game to help Mavs finish weekend sweep of BYU

Mark Timmins threw UNO's first complete game of the season as the Mavericks completed a weekend sweep of BYU with a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon at Anderson Field.

The Omaha Central graduate allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four while throwing 115 pitches.

UNO scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the 4-1 lead. Parker Smejkal broke the tie with a sacrifice fly and Eduardo Rosario followed with an RBI single.

UNO (15-16) returns to action Friday at Oral Roberts.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

