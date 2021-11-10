 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers headlines UNO men's basketball team's 2022 class
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers headlines UNO men's basketball team's 2022 class

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers was one of two players to sign with the UNO men's basketball team Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Jungers averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds last season when the Junior Jays reached the Class A tournament semifinals.

"We're extremely excited to add another student-athlete from Creighton Prep," said UNO coach Derrin Hansen, whose team this season includes Prep grads Kyle Luedtke and Akol Arop. "His size at 6-9, his ability to shoot to the arc, and his willingness to hustle, rebound and be a great teammate, are qualities that we love on our team."

The other signee is Tony Osburn from Mound City, Missouri. The 6-2 point guard was named the Missouri boys basketball player of the year the past two seasons and already has more than 2,000 career points.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami
UNO

UNO hockey bounces back to split series with Miami

  • Updated

The Mavs earned their eighth win of the season Saturday night with a victory over the Miami RedHawks. It’s just the second time in program history that a UNO team has won eight of its first 10 games.

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami
UNO

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami

  • Updated

The RedHawks scored two late goals in a 19-second span to hand the Mavericks their second loss of the season. “We have to find a way to put teams away,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert