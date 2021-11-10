Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers headlines UNO men's basketball team's 2022 class

Omaha Creighton Prep forward Luke Jungers was one of two players to sign with the UNO men's basketball team Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 Jungers averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds last season when the Junior Jays reached the Class A tournament semifinals.

"We're extremely excited to add another student-athlete from Creighton Prep," said UNO coach Derrin Hansen, whose team this season includes Prep grads Kyle Luedtke and Akol Arop. "His size at 6-9, his ability to shoot to the arc, and his willingness to hustle, rebound and be a great teammate, are qualities that we love on our team."

The other signee is Tony Osburn from Mound City, Missouri. The 6-2 point guard was named the Missouri boys basketball player of the year the past two seasons and already has more than 2,000 career points.

