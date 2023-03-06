SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Omaha never trailed Monday afternoon as the Mavs ended UMKC's Cinderella run through the Summit League women's tournament bracket.

Now the Mavs, the tournament's sixth seed, gets a chance to play the role of David against top-seeded South Dakota State with an NCAA tournament berth on the line.

UNO (15-16) and SDSU (27-5), winners of 20 straight games, will square off at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Two of the victories in SDSU's win streak came against the Mavs - the Jackrabbits won by 33 on their home court, but UNO lost 68-61 at Baxter.

"They're long and they're a pretty big team, so taking care of the ball is going to be one of our top priorties," sophomore guard Grace Cave said on a TV interview following the win.

The Weeping Water graduate scored a team-high 19 points and came through with clutch plays in the closing minutes. Cave also got UNO off to a 17-7 lead as she scored 10 points in the first eight minutes.

But 10th-seeded UMKC, which already beat the seventh and second seeds in the tournament, never let the Mavs grab a comfortable lead. UMKC tied it at 22-all with six minutes left in the half. After that, UNO didn't lead by more than six until Aaliyah Stanley's layup midway through the third quarter made it 42-35.

UMKC continued to answer UNO's buckets as the Kangaroos trailed 55-51 with 4:29 left. That's when UNO finally got separation.

Elena Pilakouta made a layup on UNO's next possession, and then with three minutes left, Cave came up with a steal and threw a pass ahead to Katie Keitges, who converted an uncontested layup.

On UNO's next possession, with the shot clock winding down, Cave sank a 17-foot baseline jumper to give the Mavs a 61-51 lead with two minutes left.

"She made some big shots, so that was great," coach Carrie Banks said.

UMKC never got closer than five after that. UMKC suited up only seven players and it was down to five in the final minutes after two starters fouled out.

"We knew getting stops was going to be really important, and I think that was the key to the game for us," Banks said.

Besides Cave, Pilakouta had a double-double for the second day in a row with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Stanley added 15 points, while Kennedi Grant, despite a 2-of-14 shooting day, had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

"I'm so proud of the team, we executed really well in the half-court," Cave said.