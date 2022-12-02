Omaha drops first-ever match at NIVC tournament to Pacific

PORTLAND, Ore. — Omaha's first match in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship ended with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 27-25 loss to Pacific on Friday night.

UNO, which lost to the Summit League tournament final to South Dakota last weekend, ends with a 20-11 record.

The Mavs struggled to find consistent offense as they hit .064 for the night. Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 12 kills and 18 digs, but no one else had more than seven kills.

Omaha led 16-14 in the first set after a 6-0 run, but Pacific won the last four points of the set to take the early lead.

The Mavericks evened the match by winning the second set. UNO was up 22-15, Pacific pulled with 23-22 before a McCormick kill and a block by Marriah Buss and Mariah Murdie ended the set.

Pacific never trailed in the third set, and Omaha tried to do the same in the fourth. The Mavs bolted to a 4-0 lead and was up 17-10 after a Brilee Wieseler ace. But Pacific answered with an 11-3 run to take the lead. There were five ties after that, but Pacific finished the match on Biamba Kabengele's 22nd kill of the night.

Kali Jurgensmeier had seven kills for the Mavs, while Wieseler and Jaiden Centeno each had 14 digs.