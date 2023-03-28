FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Sixth-ranked Arkansas scored all its runs in the first four innings as the Razorbacks rolled to a 16-3 win over UNO on Tuesday night.

UNO took a 2-1 lead in the second inning as Henry Zipay singled home a run and Eddie Satisky scored on a wild pitch.

But Arkansas, which lost two of three over the weekend to No. 1 LSU, seized control with five in the bottom of the second and seven in the third.

The Razorbacks took advantage of UNO's wildness in the second as three of their runs came on bases-loaded walks. Through four innings, Arkansas had 12 hits and drew eight walks.

Mike Boeve added an RBI double in the third for the Mavs. Boeve has hit safely in 15 of 16 games this season.

Drew Wegner, a Kearney High graduate who transferred from Creighton last summer, was one of six Razorbacks with at least two RBIs. He had an RBI triple in the fourth.

UNO returns home to face Northern Colorado beginning Friday.

Omaha (7-11) 021 000 0 - 3 3 1

Arkansas (21-4) 157 300 x - 16 14 1

W: Wood, 1-0. L: Sellers, 2-1. 2B: UNO, Boeve; UA, Coll. 3B: UA, Wegner. HR: UA, Josenberger