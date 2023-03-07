SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State, the top seed and heavy favorite at the Summit League women's tournament, played like it Tuesday afternoon in a 93-51 victory over Omaha in the championship game.

South Dakota State went undefeated in league play this season as it heads to the NCAA tournament on a 21-game winning streak. UNO, which was the tournament's sixth seed, finishes the season 15-17.

SDSU was efficient throughout the game as it shot 62% from the field, including 13 of 19 on 3-pointers. UNO shot 34% and committed 17 turnovers.

UNO was within 11-8 midway through the first quarter as Polina Nikulochkina hit a pair of 3-pointers. ​But that's when the Jackrabbits ran off a 33-6 run and led by 30 at halftime.

Haleigh Timmer led four Jackrabbits in double figures with 18 points. Katie Keitges led the Mavs with 11.