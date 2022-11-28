 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha falls to undefeated Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Undefeated Mississippi State went on a 17-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from the UNO men for a 74-54 win Monday night.

UNO, coming off two wins over the weekend at the Emerald Coast Classic, led 15-11 midway through the first half after a Marquel Sutton 3-pointer. But the Mavs scored nine points the rest of the half as the Bulldogs built a 34-24 halftime lead.

UNO got within 39-31 with 16 minutes left on a Jaeden Marshall 3, but the Mavs then went scoreless for nearly eight minutes as the Bulldogs ran to a 56-31 advantage.

Mississippi State has been one of the top defensive teams in the country, entering the night allowing 48.5 points per game.

Frankie Fidler was hampered by foul trouble all night - he had four fouls with 14 minutes left - but finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Freshman Tony Osburn also scored 10 off the bench.

UNO (3-5) will play at North Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday.

