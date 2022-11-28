Omaha falls to undefeated Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Undefeated Mississippi State went on a 17-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from the UNO men for a 74-54 win Monday night.
UNO, coming off two wins over the weekend at the Emerald Coast Classic, led 15-11 midway through the first half after a Marquel Sutton 3-pointer. But the Mavs scored nine points the rest of the half as the Bulldogs built a 34-24 halftime lead.
UNO got within 39-31 with 16 minutes left on a Jaeden Marshall 3, but the Mavs then went scoreless for nearly eight minutes as the Bulldogs ran to a 56-31 advantage.
Mississippi State has been one of the top defensive teams in the country, entering the night allowing 48.5 points per game.
Frankie Fidler was hampered by foul trouble all night - he had four fouls with 14 minutes left - but finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Freshman Tony Osburn also scored 10 off the bench.
UNO (3-5) will play at North Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday.
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall reacts after losing their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Marquel Sutton tries to score while pressured by Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Tony Osburn (right) tries to score while pressured by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Kennedy Brown (right) tries to score while pressured by Ball State defense during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Marquel Sutton reacts after losing their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) speaks to Jaeden Marshall during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) watches UNO’s Marquel Sutton take a shot during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield watches the play during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Chris Crutchfield (right) speaks to Tony Osburn during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White (right) drives to the basket under pressure from Ball State’s Payton Sparks during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White (right) tries to score under pressure from Ball State’s Payton Sparks during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White (right) battles Ball State defense for a loose ball during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White (right) tries to score under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Luke Jungers tries to score during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White reacts after getting called for a foul late in their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Frankie Fidler tries to score during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall drives down the court during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Jaeden Marshall (left) shoots under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Frankie Fidler (center left) is pressured by Ball State’s defense during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Ja’Sean Glover (right) drives to the basket under pressure from Ball State’s Basheer Jihad during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s JJ White drives down the court during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Head Coach Chris Crutchfield yells to his players during their game against Ball State at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Frankie Fidler (center) drives toward the basket while pressured by Ball State’s Mickey Pearson Jr. during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
UNO’s Luke Jungers (right) drives toward the basket while pressured by Ball State’s Mickey Pearson Jr. during their game at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Wednesday.
