BATON ROUGE, La. — Three Louisiana pitchers combined on a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Ragin' Cajuns defeated Omaha 5-0 Friday afternoon in an NCAA regional opener.

UNO's best scoring opportunity came in the second inning when it loaded the bases with one out. But back-to-back strikeouts ended that threat.

Meanwhile, Louisiana chipped away at Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer as it scored in four of the first five innings. The Mavericks had only one baserunner in the last three innings.

It was Omaha's first appearance in the NCAA tournament after it won the Summit League tourament Sunday. The Mavs will play an elimination game against the loser of the LSU-Prairie View A&M game Saturday afternoon.