Omaha hockey blanks Western Michigan behind 38 saves from freshman Simon Latkoczy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A night after allowing four first-period goals in a lopsided loss, Omaha shut out a high-scoring Western Michigan offense as the Mavs earned a 2-0 win over the ninth-ranked Broncos on Saturday night.

Freshman Simon Latkoczy blanked the Broncos as he made 38 saves.

Both of the game's goals came in a five-minute span on power plays in the second period. Jonny Tychonick scored less than three minutes into the second period, then Cameron Berg added another with 12:29 left in the period.​ Tyler Weiss had assists on both goals.

With the win, UNO moves back into third place in the NCHC standings with 30 points.

UNO will be off until Feb. 10 when it hosts Colorado College.