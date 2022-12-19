Omaha hockey coach Mike Gabinet 'happy' with first half of season

Despite a pair of tough losses to end the first half of the season, Omaha hockey coach Mike Gabinet is upbeat over what he’s seen.

“If you would have told me before the season that we’d be in fourth place at the break, I’d be happy with that,” he said. “It’s exciting what this team has accomplished already.”

The Mavericks, picked seventh in the rugged eight-team NCHC in a preseason media poll, already have surprised many of those “experts.” Highlights include a road win over top-ranked Denver and a pair of victories over then-No. 14 Western Michigan.

UNO is 8-8-2 overall and 4-5-1 in the conference. The Mavs have 15 points in the league and are ahead of such powerful programs as Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota.

Gabinet said he wouldn’t call it a surprise that his young squad featuring 10 freshmen is off to a positive start.

“It’s all part of the process, and so far I like what I’ve seen,” he said. “Looking at the (league) standings, it’s going to be a tight second half.”

The Mavs might be even higher in those standings if not for two setbacks at Colorado College to finish the first half of the season. The Tigers rallied for a 6-4 win and then handed UNO perhaps it’s toughest loss the next night in a 1-0 victory.

Gabinet’s squad outshot Colorado College 40-18 in that shutout loss but couldn’t get anything past freshman goalie Kaidan Mbereko, who previously played with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.

“That was a tough pill to swallow,” the coach said. “We played a good game on Friday night and an even better one Saturday, but that goalie helped them steal one from us.”

The Mavs have rebounded from a tough start in early October when they lost a pair of 4-3 nonconference games at home against Niagara. Junior forward Jimmy Glynn recently called that series an important learning experience.

“That was painful,” he said. “But I feel like every weekend we’ve gotten better.”

Gabinet said all his players headed home for the holidays before practice resumes Dec. 26. Omaha will return to action Dec. 30-31 with a pair of home games against St. Lawrence.

The Mavs will be idle the following weekend and then will play their next two series at Baxter Arena against Duluth and Miami.

“Playing our next six at home will be a great way to start the second half,” Gabinet said. “I’m hoping we can build some momentum.”

Unlike his team, Gabinet — a native of Canada — said he’ll remain in Omaha over the holidays. He and his wife Antara have a son and daughter.

“This is our home,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to spending time with my family because it’s a long season.”

