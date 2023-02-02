Through no fault of its own, Omaha's ascent to second place in the NCHC probably will be short lived.

The Mavericks are idle this weekend, which will give two other hockey teams an opportunity to leap-frog UNO in the tight league standings.

Denver is in first with 32 points, followed by UNO with 30. St. Cloud State is third with 29 and Western Michigan is next with 28.

St. Cloud will host last-place Miami in a pair of games Friday and Saturday while Western Michigan will play two at Minnesota Duluth, which is fifth with 22 points.

The Mavs return to action next weekend, hosting two games against Colorado College.

"We'll use this bye week to catch our breath and get healthy," coach Mike Gabinet said. "And also to keep improving."

The Mavs are coming off a split at Western Michigan, losing on Friday night 6-1 before bouncing back with a 2-0 shutout victory Saturday behind the 40-save performance of freshman Simon Latkoczy.

"That was a great effort by our team," Gabinet said. "To come back and get three (standings) points in a tough environment was huge."

The coach added those games weren't for the faint of heart.

"It was a very physical series and a very playoff-like experience up there," he said. "High intensity games and the pace was probably the fastest I've seen this season."

Gabinet added that the victory will continue to build his young team's confidence.

"Western Michigan was excellent on Friday night and showed why they're one of the top teams in the country," he said. "We learned from that game and the team continues to show growth each weekend."

That win helped boost the No. 19 Mavs into the USCHO national rankings for the first time this season.

"The guys are doing what's necessary to have those things happen," Gabinet said. "For us, we'll just stay focused where our feet are planted right now."

The Mavs, picked to finish seventh in the eight-team league in a preseason media poll, hope to finish the regular season no worse than fourth in the NCHC standings. That would allow UNO to host a first round, best-of-three playoff series.

Gabinet's squad has eight games left in the regular season — four at home (Colorado College, St. Cloud State) and four on the road (Miami, North Dakota). Holding its position in the upper half of the league won't be easy, with 12 points separating the top seven teams.

​The league quarterfinals will be played March 10-12, with the winners advancing to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff March 17-18 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Notes

» Jack Randl continues to lead the team in scoring with 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points.

» Ty Mueller is second in goals (10) and points (22).

» Defenseman Jonny Tychonick and forward Cameron Berg scored the goals Saturday for the Mavs.

» Latkoczy has a goals-against average of 1.82 while senior Jake Kucharski is at 2.82.

» UNO leads the league in faceoff win percentage at .537, a fact that Gabinet attributed in part to the strong play of team captain Nolan Sullivan.

