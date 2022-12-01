Omaha hockey faces another ranked foe this weekend against Western Michigan

The parade of ranked opponents continues for Omaha hockey this weekend when No. 14 Western Michigan pays a visit.

It will be the fourth straight ranked foe for the Mavericks, who are coming off a road split last weekend against No. 1 Denver. Games will be Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

UNO is 6-6-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the NCHC while the Broncos are 10-6 and 4-2. The fourth-place Mavs are just three points behind second-place Western Michigan in the league standings.

“They’ve got the No. 1 offense in the country,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “It will be another big challenge and our guys know what’s at stake.”

He said last Friday night’s 3-0 win over the Pioneers should go a long way to boost the confidence of his young squad.

“Anytime you take down the No. 1 team in the country, that’s a good feeling,” Gabinet said. “I thought that was one of the best games that we’ve played as a program since I’ve been here.”

The Mavs trailed 4-3 in the third period the following night before Denver scored a pair of late goals to pull away.

Three UNO players were cited by the league for their performances against the Pioneers. Matt Miller was named the Forward of the Week, Jonny Tychonick earned Defenseman of the Week and Jake Kucharski, who had the 22-save shutout in the series opener, was named the Goaltender of the Week.

Gabinet said Miller, a junior who had three goals and two assists against Denver, continues to improve.

“He’s a big-time player,” the coach said. “He practices the same way he plays, and he’s been a tremendous leader for us.”

Miller said the Mavs are in a good place nearing the end of the first half of the season.

“I think we’re playing some great hockey,” he said. “It’s a great group of guys and the culture of this group is like none I’ve ever seen.”

Miller added that the team’s recent performance has the Mavs, with 12 newcomers on the roster, thinking positive.

“Those points are huge and every game matters,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way our team is playing and the way we’re doing the little things over and over.”

UNO isn’t the only team receiving recent NCHC accolades. Western Michigan’s Jason Polin was the November Player of the Month while teammate Ryan McAllister was the Rookie of the Month.

Polin will be a player the Mavs’ defense will need to slow down. He had three hat tricks last month and is tied with UNO’s Jack Randl for the national lead in goals with 13.

“We’ve got a great team coming in here and we have to prepare the way we did for Denver,” Gabinet said. “We’ll make sure that we’re ready to go this weekend.”

Notes:

Randl leads the Mavs in scoring with 18 points while Ty Mueller is second with 13 … The Broncos are coached by Pat Ferschweiler, in his second season at the helm … Western Michigan is averaging 4.25 goals to lead the nation. UNO is tied for 26th at 3.00 … Both teams are dangerous on the power play. The Broncos are tied for fifth nationally at 27% while the Mavs are eighth at 26.4% … The teams split a pair of games last season … The Mavs lead the all-time series 31-24-6 … UNO will play a road series next weekend against Colorado College before a 20-day Christmas break.

Western Michigan (10-6) at UNO (6-6-2)

Friday, Saturday at 7:07 p.m./Baxter Arena/Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)