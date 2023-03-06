The Omaha hockey team slipped three notches to 17th in this week's USCHO national ratings.
The 18-13-3 Mavericks were swept on the road by unranked North Dakota this past weekend, losing 5-4 in overtime Friday and 2-1 in regulation Saturday.
The teams will meet again this weekend in a best-of-three NCHC playoff series at Baxter Arena.
Three other league teams are ranked this week -- No. 3 Denver, No. 7 Western Michigan and No. 8 St. Cloud State.
