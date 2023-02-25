Everything that went wrong for the UNO hockey team one night earlier went so right Saturday.

The 14th-ranked Mavericks flipped the script, rolling to a 6-2 victory over sixth-ranked St. Cloud State in front of a Senior Night sellout crowd of 7,802 at Baxter Arena. UNO lost to the Huskies by the same score Friday.

"Just a great growth from the previous night," coach Mike Gabinet said. "A really impressive effort from everybody up and down the lineup."

Brock Bremer put the Mavs ahead 5:40 into the game, and they'd never surrender the lead. The junior cut across the slot and fired a high shot past goalie Dominic Basse.

Freshman Jason Slipec made it 2-0 three minutes later, when he tapped home the rebound of a shot that bounced off the boards behind Basse. His goal led the Huskies to replace their goalie with Friday starter Jaxon Castor.

"We definitely wanted to bring some energy tonight," Gabinet said. "It was nice to get rewarded with a couple of goals right off the bat."

A power-play goal by Grant Cruikshank drew St. Cloud within a goal later in the period. UNO freshman Simon Latkoczy had little chance on the tip-in.

The Mavs dominated the second period, outshooting the Huskies 16-7 and outscoring them 3-1.

Freshman Jacob Guevin scored on the power play, firing home a one-timer from the faceoff circle. Jake Pivonka scored two minutes later and Cam Berg made it 5-1 with 1:18 left.

"I think our team showed character tonight," Guevin said. "We know that we have it and we proved it tonight."

St. Cloud scored with 10 seconds left in the period when Zach Okabe slipped a shot past Latkoczy.

The goalie maintained the Mavs' three-goal advantage early in the third period, making big stops against Okabe and Chase Brand.

Tyler Weiss capped the victory, scoring an empty-net goal with 3:06 left.

The win allowed the Mavs to climb past St. Cloud and Western Michigan into second place in the NCHC. UNO has 41 points, two more than the Huskies and Broncos.

"That's great," Gabinet said. "We know we've got a tough road ahead but we're just trying to stay in the present and enjoy it."

Latkoczy, who surrendered five goals Friday, bounced back with a 28-save effort to get the win.

"I thought he was fine last night," Gabinet said. "Simon's just been tremendous, especially over the second half of the season."

The Mavs moved to 18-11-3 and 13-7-2 in the NCHC. They close the regular season next weekend with two games at North Dakota.

