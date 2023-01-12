 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha hockey goalie Jake Kucharski named to Mike Richter Award watch list

Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

UNO’s Jake Kucharski is one of seven NCHC goalies named to the 2023 Mike Richter Award watch list.

The senior has appeared in 14 games and has a 5-7-2 record. He has been honored twice as the league’s goaltender of the week and has a 2.80 goals-against average.

Other nominated NCHC goalies are St. Cloud State’s Dominic Basse and Jaxon Castor, Denver’s Magnus Chrona, Colorado College’s Kaidan Mbereko, Miami’s Ludvig Persson and Minnesota Duluth’s Matthew Thiessen.

The watch list consists of 41 goalies who will vie for the Richter Award, presented annually since 2014 to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I.

The winner will be announced April 7.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

