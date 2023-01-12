Omaha hockey goalie Jake Kucharski named to Mike Richter Award watch list

UNO’s Jake Kucharski is one of seven NCHC goalies named to the 2023 Mike Richter Award watch list.

The senior has appeared in 14 games and has a 5-7-2 record. He has been honored twice as the league’s goaltender of the week and has a 2.80 goals-against average.

Other nominated NCHC goalies are St. Cloud State’s Dominic Basse and Jaxon Castor, Denver’s Magnus Chrona, Colorado College’s Kaidan Mbereko, Miami’s Ludvig Persson and Minnesota Duluth’s Matthew Thiessen.

The watch list consists of 41 goalies who will vie for the Richter Award, presented annually since 2014 to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I.

The winner will be announced April 7.

