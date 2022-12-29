Omaha hockey hits the ice post-holidays hosting St. Lawrence in weekend series

Fresh off its 20-day break for the holidays, the Omaha hockey team returns to action this weekend against St. Lawrence.

The 8-8-2 Mavericks will play the Saints at Baxter Arena on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday at 8:07 p.m.

The non-conference contests against 8-8 St. Lawrence will kick off the second half of the UNO season. The Mavs, who sit in fourth place in the NCHC, don’t return to league play until Jan. 13 against Minnesota Duluth.

“It’s definitely nice to be playing at home,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “We’ve had a few travel hiccups so it’s nice to get everybody back.”

The team returned to practice Monday, but some players were unable to return because of travel issues until Wednesday. Gabinet said forward Tyler Weiss, who was coming back from North Carolina, had it the worst.

“He had three flights canceled,” the coach said. “It’s a long story how he got back here but the main thing is that he’s back.”

There are at least two factors in play that should have the Mavs focused on their non-league opponent. St. Lawrence plays in the same league as Niagara — which swept the Mavs to start the season — and the Saints swept NCHC member Colorado College earlier this season.

The Mavs are coming off a pair of road losses against Colorado College, including a 1-0 setback Dec. 10 to finish off the first half of the season.

“We know they’re a hard-nosed team,” Gabinet said. “It should be a good series for us to have and then get ready for conference play.”

Team captain Nolan Sullivan said the Christmas break came at a good time for the Mavs.

“It’s a long push at the start of the year,” he said. “We had different minor injuries and tweaks, so it was nice to hit the refresh button.”

Like the other players who went home, Sullivan headed back to his native Minnesota for the holidays.

“It’s super-nice to get some time at home with the family,” he said. “But everybody’s excited to be back and it’s like Christmas morning seeing all the guys.”

The hottest UNO player over the first half was senior forward Jack Randl, who is tied for second in the nation with 15 goals. He leads the team in scoring with 22 points.

One Saints player that Mavs’ fans should recognize is senior forward Josh Boyer, who spent his first two years at Omaha before transferring.

The Mavs started the second half of last season at St. Lawrence — located in Canton, New York — and split a pair of games. UNO lost 3-2 but bounced back the next night to post a 5-0 victory.

“It was nice playing them last year to get a little bit of a grip on the style they play,” Sullivan said. “It should be pretty similar to our out-of-conference games from the start of the year.”

He added that it’s always a little different playing against a former teammate such as Boyer, who suited up for 36 games with the Mavs.

“It’s interesting and definitely brings a different aspect into it,” he said. “But most of the time during the game you’re locked in and then you can get caught up afterwards.”

Sullivan said the team is returning to form following the break.

“The first thing is to get your legs back, and then the next step is the mental side of it,” he said. “It’s really important to focus on what we do well.”

NOTES: The 8:07 p.m. start Saturday will be tied into postgame activities to celebrate New Year’s Eve. There will be a free postgame skate to ring in 2023 … Beverages — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — will be $1 on Saturday night from 7 p.m. until puck drop … Sullivan said the best Christmas present he received was a pair of tickets to the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikes won on the final play with a 61-yard field goal ... St. Lawrence is coached by Brent Brekke, in his fourth year at the helm … The all-time series between the teams is 1-1-1 … The Mavs will be idle next weekend before the NCHC schedule resumes.

St. Lawrence (8-8) at UNO (8-8-2)

When: Friday at 7:07 p.m., Saturday at 8:07 p.m.

Radio: 1290 AM (KOIL)

