It took overtime, but UNO prevailed Friday night in front of a sellout crowd.

Tyler Weiss fired home a one-timer with 1:44 left in the five-minute overtime as the Mavericks posted a 3-2 victory over Colorado College. The win came in front of 7,942 — the largest crowd ever at Baxter Arena.

UNO (15-10-2, 9-6-1) picked up two points in the NCHC standings. The Mavs remain in fourth with 32 points but are one point out of second.

"It was great to get the win," coach Mike Gabinet said. "Points are hard to get in this conference so we'll take the two."

The Mavs and Tigers play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday. Another large crowd is expected with 300 tickets remaining.

UNO grabbed the lead late in the first period when Ty Mueller knocked in a rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Jack Randl and Matt Miller got the assists.

That advantage grew eight minutes into the second period when Kaden Bohlsen scored his second of the season, firing in a shot from the high slot.

The score remained 2-0 until late in the period when Colorado College held a two-man advantage on the power play. Freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy had no chance as Noah Laba, parked near the crease and one-timed a shot into the net.

The goal spoiled Latkoczy's bid for a third straight shutout. He entered the game coming off 2-0 wins over Miami and Western Michigan.

The Tigers tied it with 11 minutes left in regulation on another power-play goal as Hunter McKown put a shot past Latkoczy.

The score remained 2-2 through regulation, leading to the overtime.

Both teams had chances in the 3-on-3 format and the Tigers had a great opportunity with 2:04 left when they were awarded a penalty shot. Laba stickhandled in on Latkoczy but couldn't get a shot off.

"He wasn't tested a bunch in the first and second periods," Gabinet said. "But he really made some key saves down the stretch."

Colorado College was whistled for tripping 20 seconds later and Weiss ended the game when he took a pass from defenseman Davis Pennington and ripped a shot into net, sending the fans home happy.

"That was probably the hardest I've ever seen him shoot a puck," Gabinet said. "He blew it past the goalie for a big-time goal."

Weiss said he was prepared for that scoring opportunity.

"I've been working on my one-timers in practice," he said. "It was a good thing that carried on to the game."

Latkoczy made 26 saves to earn the victory. It was the ninth straight start in which he has surrendered two goals or less.

"He's really tough to score on in practice," Weiss said. "We have a lot of faith in him that he's going to shut the other team down."

It was the sixth straight loss for Colorado College, which fell to 10-16-1 and 6-10-1.

Colorado College (10-16-1, 6-10-1)... 0 1 1 0 — 2

UNO (15-10-2, 10-6-1)....................... 1 1 0 1 — 3

First period: 1, UNO, Mueller (Randl, Miller), 15:48.

Second period: 2, UNO, Bohlsen (Slipec), 7:58. 3, CC, Laba (Will, Foley), 18:12, PP.

Third period: 4, CC, McKown (Will, Laba), 8:23, PP.

Overtime: 5, Weiss (Pennington, Berg), 3:16, PP.

Shots on goal

CC ................ 5 8 14 1—28

UNO ........... 10 10 12 8— 4

Goalies: CC, Mbereko (37 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (26 saves).

Penalties-minutes: CC 3-6, UNO 5-10.

Power plays: CC 2 of 4, UNO 1 of 3.

A: 7,942.​

