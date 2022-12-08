Omaha hockey looks to continue climb up conference standings

Omaha hockey will seek to finish the first half of the season on a high note this weekend.

The Mavericks, who have climbed to third in the eight-team NCHC, will play a pair of games at Colorado College. UNO then takes a 20-day break for the holidays.

“We’re just taking it game by game and day by day,” coach Mike Gabinet said. “They’re a good team but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Omaha is coming off a pair of home wins over then-No. 14 Western Michigan. The victories dropped the Broncos three slots in the USCHO poll while the Mavs remained unranked.

“It was a really good effort by our guys,” Gabinet said. “We continue to build and now we have to finish strong this weekend.”

Game time Friday is 8:30 p.m. at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Mavs have 15 points in the league standings, four behind top-ranked Denver. Fourth-ranked St. Cloud State is second with 17 points.

The Pioneers are at fifth-place Minnesota Duluth this weekend while the Huskies are at last-place Miami.

UNO is 8-6-2 overall and 4-3-1 in the NCHC. Colorado College, which is tied with Duluth in the league standings, is 6-9-1 and 3-4-1.

Omaha senior forward Jack Randl leads Division I with 14 goals. He has scored in nine of UNO’s 16 games and leads the team with 20 points, five more than Ty Mueller.

Junior forward Jimmy Glynn, who had a pair of assists against Western Michigan, said the team continues to improve.

“I feel like every weekend we’ve gotten better,” he said. “We need to stay on these highs and figure especially how to get out of the lows.”

Glynn said the biggest low was a pair of season-opening home losses to Niagara.

“That was more of a learning experience,” he said. “We’ve been progressing ever since.”

He added that the team won’t do too many things differently while preparing for the higher altitude of Colorado Springs.

“The biggest thing is to get on the ice and get used to it,” he said. “I know it’s a little bit harder for people to breathe but when we get to games, it’s pretty natural.”

Gabinet hopes his team, picked seventh in the preseason league poll, continues its upward trajectory.

“We’re all aware of the standings and the situations,” he said. “The focus all season is trying to find ways to get points and we need to do that again this weekend.”

Noteworthy

Scouting CC: The Tigers are coming off a road split against Duluth. Kris Mayotte is in his second season as Tiger coach. UNO leads the all-time series 26-12-5.

Break time: After Saturday, the Mavs won’t return to action until home games Dec. 30 and 31 against St. Lawrence.

By the numbers: Freshmen Jacob Guevin and Ray Fust scored their first collegiate goals last Friday. Senior Jake Kucharski has a goals-against average of 2.68 while freshman Simon Latkoczy isn’t far behind at 2.80.