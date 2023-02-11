For the second straight night, UNO and Colorado College went to overtime.

Saturday, the teams went a step further to a shootout.

The game will go down as a 2-2 tie but Colorado College won the shootout to get an extra point in the standings.

The Mavericks earned one point and climbed into a tie for second place in the eight-team NCHC.

"It's good to get a point out of it but obviously I thought our team deserved a better fate," coach Mike Gabinet said. "I don't know how much more we can do to try and win a hockey game."

Tigers coach Kris Mayotte was much more upbeat.

"We found a way to get it done," he said. "To do what we did tonight against that team gives us a lot of confidence moving forward."

The game was played in front of 7,755, the second-largest hockey crowd ever at Baxter Arena. That trails only Friday night's sellout, when the Mavs posted a 3-2 overtime victory.

Colorado College tied the game with 16.8 seconds left in regulation Saturday, when Noah Laba poked the puck into the net. That led to the five-minute, three-on-three overtime period when both teams came up empty.

The Tigers won the three-round shootout, scoring in the first and third rounds. UNO was unsuccessful on its first two attempts.

After a scoreless first period, Ty Mueller put the Mavs on top five minutes into the second period. He picked up a loose puck and fired home a wrist shot through a maze of players.

It was the second straight night that Mueller scored the opening goal.

The Tigers tied it with 6:40 left in the period when Ryan Beck scored on a breakaway. He slipped a backhand shot past freshman Simon Latkoczy, who was making his second straight weekend start for the first time this season.

The Mavs regained the lead three minutes later, when Jack Randl scored his team-leading 16th of the season. He tipped in a shot by Tyler Weiss when UNO had a two-man advantage on the power play.

The lead almost stretched to 3-1 at the end of the second period, when freshman defenseman Joaquim Lemay drove a slap shot past Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko. But the clock showed no time remaining and after officials' review, the goal was disallowed.

The Mavs had a second goal taken off the board with 6:53 left.

Randl scored what appeared to be his second of the game but after a challenge by the Tigers, the play was ruled offside.

"That's puck luck," Gabinet said. "To have two goals called back is tough."

UNO (16-10-3, 10-6-2) is now tied for second with St. Cloud State and Western Michigan, which were both idle Saturday. The teams have 33 points with six games left in the regular season.

Latkoczy, who has not yielded more than two goals in his past 10 starts, made 31 saves.

"We'll take the (standings) point and get ready for next weekend," Gabinet said.

UNO returns to action with a pair of games at Miami.

Colorado College (10-16-2, 6-10-2)... 0 1 1 0 1 — 3

At UNO (15-10-3, 10-6-2).................. 0 2 0 0 0 — 2

Colorado College wins shootout 2-0

Second period: 1, UNO, Mueller (Randl, Krenzen), 4:54. 2, CC, Beck (Millar), 13:20. 3, UNO, Randl (Weiss, Berg), 16:25, PP.

Third period: 4, CC, Laba (Will, Cooley), 19:44.

Shots on goal

CC .............. 7 11 11 4—33

UNO .......... 11 16 14 1—42

Goalies: CC, Mbereko (40 saves). UNO, Latkoczy (31 saves).

Penalties-minutes: CC 7-14, UNO 3-6.

Power plays: CC 0 of 1, UNO 1 of 5.

