Omaha hockey moves into Top 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

A weekend road split against No. 9 Western Michigan helped boost Omaha hockey into the USCHO national ratings.

The Mavericks, just outside the Top 20 the past few weeks, are No. 19. The Broncos fell one slot to No. 10.

UNO has 115 points, 11 behind No. 18 Rochester Institute of Technology and 19 ahead of No. 20 Notre Dame.

The 14-10-2 Mavs also moved into second place in the eight-team NCHC following their 2-0 victory Saturday night. Freshman goalie Simon Latkoczy had a career-high 40 saves to register the shutout.

No. 4 Denver is first in the NCHC with 32 points, followed by UNO (30), No. 5 St. Cloud State (29) and Western Michigan (28).

The Mavs are idle this weekend but return to action Feb. 10-11 with a home series against Colorado College.​

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

