Omaha climbed one slot to 14th in this week’s USCHO national hockey ratings.
The 17-10-3 Mavericks are coming off a pair of wins at Miami. UNO defeated the RedHawks 3-1 on Friday and 3-2 in overtime Saturday.
The Mavs, who are in third place in the eight-team NCHC, host sixth-ranked St. Cloud State in two games this weekend at Baxter Arena.
Other ranked conference teams are No. 3 Denver and No. 5 Western Michigan, giving the NCHC three teams in the top six. North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth received votes but are not ranked.
