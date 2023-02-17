The Omaha hockey team earned an emotional 3-1 road win over Miami (OH) Friday night.
The Mavs were back on the ice just two days removed from the sudden death of longtime assistant coach and hockey legend Paul Jerrard, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer.
The NCHC announced each conference game would have a moment of silence for Jerrard pregame.
UNO found the first goal of the contest late in the second period from Jonny Tychonick, his eighth of the season.
Nearly seven minutes into the third period, Matt Miller tied his career high in goals (10) on a power play when he netted a deflected puck to give Omaha a commanding 2-0 lead.
Miami would push a goal through on its own power play with 3:57 remaining in regulation.
Cameron Berg added the Mavericks last score of the night when the RedHawks pulled their goalie for an empty net.
Omaha outshot Miami 41-30. Simon Latkoczy racked up 29 saves in the win.
The Mavs remain in a tie for second in the conference with Western Michigan.
UNO (16-10-3, 11-6-2 in NCHC) looks to complete the series sweep of Miami Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.
UNO (16-10-3, 11-6-2)... 0 1 2 — 3 Miami (7-18-4, 2-14-3)... 0 0 1 — 1
Second period: 1, UNO, Tychonick (Bremer, Guevin), 13:28.
Third period: 2, UNO, Miller (Weiss, Tychonick), 6:48, PP. 3, Miami, Barbolini (Kumlin, Fletcher), 16:03, PP. 4, UNO, Berg (Sullivan), 19:02.
Goalies: UNO, Latkoczy (29 saves). Miami, Neaton (38 saves).
Penalties-minutes: UNO 6-12, Miami 6-12.
Power plays: UNO 1 of 6, Miami 1 of 6.
Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College
Omaha's Ty Mueller gets a first-half shot past Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko's left hand in the first period to put UNO up 1-0 on Friday. Also on the play is Colorado College's Noah Laba, top right, and Nicklas Andrews, bottom left.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the ROTC displayed a large American flag on the ice during the National Anthem before the game between Omaha and Colorado College on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Tyler Rollwagen, left, and Colorado College's Noah Prokop compete for a face-off in the first period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado College's Hunter McKown tries to slow down Omaha's Nolan Sullivan in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans celebrate a goal by Omaha's Kaden Bohlsen in the second period against Colorado College on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan checks Colorado College's Matthew Gleason in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for Baxter Arena watch Omaha take on Colorado College on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Colorado College's Tyler Coffey collides with Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy in the second period on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado College's Jack Millar kicks the puck after losing his stick in the second period against Omaha on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha goalie Simon Latkoczy blocks a second-period Colorado College shot on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!