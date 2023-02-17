The Omaha hockey team earned an emotional 3-1 road win over Miami (OH) Friday night.

The Mavs were back on the ice just two days removed from the sudden death of longtime assistant coach and hockey legend Paul Jerrard, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer.

The NCHC announced each conference game would have a moment of silence for Jerrard pregame.

UNO found the first goal of the contest late in the second period from Jonny Tychonick, his eighth of the season.

Nearly seven minutes into the third period, Matt Miller tied his career high in goals (10) on a power play when he netted a deflected puck to give Omaha a commanding 2-0 lead.

Miami would push a goal through on its own power play with 3:57 remaining in regulation.

Cameron Berg added the Mavericks last score of the night when the RedHawks pulled their goalie for an empty net.

Omaha outshot Miami 41-30. Simon Latkoczy racked up 29 saves in the win.

The Mavs remain in a tie for second in the conference with Western Michigan.

UNO (16-10-3, 11-6-2 in NCHC) looks to complete the series sweep of Miami Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

UNO (16-10-3, 11-6-2)... 0 1 2 — 3

Miami (7-18-4, 2-14-3)... 0 0 1 — 1

Second period: 1, UNO, Tychonick (Bremer, Guevin), 13:28.

Third period: 2, UNO, Miller (Weiss, Tychonick), 6:48, PP. 3, Miami, Barbolini (Kumlin, Fletcher), 16:03, PP. 4, UNO, Berg (Sullivan), 19:02.

Shots on goal

UNO;11;17;13—41

Miami;13;9;8—30

Goalies: UNO, Latkoczy (29 saves). Miami, Neaton (38 saves).

Penalties-minutes: UNO 6-12, Miami 6-12.

Power plays: UNO 1 of 6, Miami 1 of 6.

Photos: Omaha hockey hosts Colorado College