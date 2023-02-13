Omaha climbed one slot to 15th in this week's USCHO national hockey ratings.
The 15-10-3 Mavericks posted a 3-2 overtime win over Colorado College on Friday and tied the Tigers 2-2 on Saturday. Colorado College won the three-round shootout in that Saturday game to earn an extra point in the NCHC standings.
Three other league teams are ranked in the top 20 — No. 3 Denver, No. 6 St. Cloud State and No. 8 Western Michigan.
The Mavs, who play a pair of games at Miami this weekend, are tied for second in the NCHC with St. Cloud and Western Michigan. Those three teams have 33 points, trailing first-place Denver (41).
