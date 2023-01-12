Omaha hockey ready to take on Minnesota Duluth on national TV

The Omaha hockey team will be in the national spotlight when it takes the ice this weekend for a home series against Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavericks’ 7:36 p.m. game Friday at Baxter Arena will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. Another game against the Bulldogs will follow Saturday at 7:07 p.m.

UNO coach Mike Gabinet said the team is excited about that national exposure and expects a lively atmosphere in the game against the Bulldogs, traditionally one of the top teams in the nation.

“The guys have really fed off of it and talk about it,” he said. “It’s really contagious in the locker room and it’s going to be another great weekend.”

The Mavs, 9-9-2 overall and 4-5-1 in the NCHC, enter the second half of their league season in fourth place with 15 points. Duluth is tied for fifth in the eight-team conference with 13 points.

UNO, which had a 20-day break for the holidays, split a pair of nonconference home games Dec. 30-31 against St. Lawrence. The Mavs were idle last weekend, which Gabinet said was not a bad thing.

“It was nice to have the bye week,” he said. “We’ve had a mini training camp and the boys have worked really hard to prepare for conference play.”

The Mavs had success in mid-November against Duluth, posting a win and an overtime loss in the road series.

“I thought that kind of got us started,” Gabinet said. “That’s a really tough place to play so to get four of six (standings) points was a really big boost.”

Senior defenseman Jonny Tychonick said the team is ready to play the first of its 14 league games over the course of the next eight weeks.

“It was a hard week of practice but we’re ready to go,” he said. “I think we’re all back in shape now and we’re excited to get back into conference play.”

Tychonick said he’s been so focused on practice that he didn’t realize Friday’s game will be nationally televised.

“I didn’t even know,” he said. “But when you’re on national TV, that’s a really cool opportunity for us.”

Gabinet said he has appreciated the effort put forth by Tychonick, who is third on the team in scoring with 17 points.

“He’s been one of our top defensemen all season long,” the coach said. “He came here from another program (North Dakota) and has really developed.”

Tychonick said he’s looking forward to playing in front of another big crowd. The Mavs averaged almost 6,600 for the two games against St. Lawrence.

“I love playing at home,” he said. “Our crowds have been absolutely amazing and it’s been so loud. That energy really impacts us.”

The defenseman said the team knows it needs to play well over the second half in hopes of finishing no worse than fourth in the NCHC, which would guarantee a home series in the postseason.

“I think we’re trending the right way,” he said. “We’re going to focus on what we can control and take it one shift at a time.”

Notes

» The Bulldogs are led by Scott Sandelin, in his 23rd season as head coach.

» The Bulldogs are 9-10-1 overall and 4-6-0 in league play.

» Jack Randl continues to lead the Mavs in scoring with 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points, three more than Ty Mueller.

» Duluth is coming off a win and tie last weekend against Bemidji State.

» Freshman forward Ben Steeves leads the Bulldogs in goals (12) and points (15).

» Duluth has won three national championships (2011, 2018, 2019) and finished as the national runner-up twice.

» The Bulldogs hold a 28-13-4 edge in the all-time series.

