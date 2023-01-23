 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha hockey receiving votes in USCHO Top 25; Jacob Guevin earns NCHC Defenseman of Week

Here is UNO hockey's schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Omaha hockey picked up additional votes but remains just outside this week's USCHO Top 20 national ratings.

The Mavericks are the top vote getter among unranked teams with 60 points. Northeastern is ranked 20th with 89.

St. Cloud State moves to No. 1 following its sweep of defending national champion Denver. Those teams are tied for first place in the NCHC with 29 points while UNO, which swept Miami this past weekend, is third with 27.

The Mavs (13-9-2) play a pair of games at No. 9 Western Michigan this weekend. The Broncos are in fourth place in the NCHC with 25 points.

Guevin earns Defenseman of Week

UNO freshman Jacob Guevin has been named the NCHC Defenseman of the Week.

He blocked five shots and had an assist last weekend as the Mavericks swept a pair of games from Miami. UNO allowed just one goal and moved into third place in the NCHC.

Guevin, who has two goals and nine assists, is the fifth Mavs’ player to earn weekly league honors. He joins forwards Ray Fust and Matt Miller, defenseman Jonny Tychonick and goalie Jake Kucharski.

