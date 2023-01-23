Omaha hockey receiving votes in USCHO Top 25

Omaha hockey picked up additional votes but remains just outside this week's USCHO Top 20 national ratings.

The Mavericks are the top vote getter among unranked teams with 60 points. Northeastern is ranked 20th with 89.

St. Cloud State moves to No. 1 following its sweep of defending national champion Denver. Those teams are tied for first place in the NCHC with 29 points while UNO, which swept Miami this past weekend, is third with 27.

The Mavs (13-9-2) play a pair of games at No. 9 Western Michigan this weekend. The Broncos are in fourth place in the NCHC with 25 points.

