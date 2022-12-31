Omaha hockey rings in new year with win over St. Lawrence

The UNO hockey team rang in the new year Saturday night with a much-needed victory over St. Lawrence.

The Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Saints in front of 4,825 at Baxter Arena. UNO moved to 9-9-2 while avenging a 2-1 overtime setback the previous night to St. Lawrence.

Those fans enjoyed several specials tied into New Year's Eve, including a free postgame skate with the players. But perhaps nothing was better than seeing the team's first win since a 3-1 victory over Western Michigan on Dec. 3.

"As much as we needed to win today, we really wanted to focus on the process," coach Mike Gabinet said. "It was nice to be rewarded."

Late in a scoreless first period, the Mavs were recipients of a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct assessed to the Tim Makowski. He was the hero Friday night, scoring the winning goal late in the five-minute overtime.

Cam Berg put UNO on top 1-0 with 17:40 left in the second period. His low wrist shot eluded goalie Emil Zetterquist.

The Mavs made it 2-0 two minutes later, just as the major penalty was expiring. Ty Mueller scored his eighth of the season when his high slap shot found the net.

St. Lawrence cut that lead in half with 4:04 left in the period when defenseman Luke Erickson came down the slot to score his first goal of the season.

UNO got that one back shortly after when team captain Nolan Sullivan scored his fourth of the year, slipping a shot past Zetterquist.

The Saints closed to 3-2 with 8:18 left when fourth-line center Reilly Moran snapped a shot past Simon Latkoczy. That goal came seconds after the UNO goalie had denied Aleksi Peltonen, who was alone in front.

St. Lawrence employed what it considered good strategy by pulling its goalie with 3:06 left, but that backfired when Jonny Tychonick and freshman Jacob Slipec scored soon after into the empty net.

It was nice to see us capitalize on a couple of opportunities when we got the chance to put them away," Gabinet said. "We just want to continue to build."

The Mavs were outshot 30-25 but still managed to post the victory to cap parents' weekend.

"We had so many parents in town that it was nice to celebrate a win," Gabinet said. "I was happy for the guys that now they can kind of take a deep breath and enjoy the evening with their families."

UNO will be idle next weekend before returning to NCHC play Jan. 13 against Minnesota Duluth.

